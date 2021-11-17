About 6,000 business entities to take part in program for allocating UAH 1,000 for vaccinated citizens

The program for issuing UAH 1,000 to vaccinated citizens will start on December 19 and will last until the end of 2022, some 6,000 business entities can take part in it, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"About 6,000 business entities across the country will be able to take part in the program. The program will start working on December 19 and will operate this year until the end of next," Shmyhal said, opening a government meeting on Wednesday.

He clarified that the funds will be paid to virtual payment cards through Diia. For this in 2021, UAH 3 billion will be provided and the same amount will be provided for the next year with the possibility of expanding funding.

"This is a separate program from the general fund of the budget," Shmyhal specified.

He stressed that these payments will not be taxed and will not affect the allocation of subsidies.

In this case, the funds can be spent on the purchase of tickets to the cinema, theater, concert, sports, travel around Ukraine by train or plane.