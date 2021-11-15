Facts

11:28 15.11.2021

Almost every fourth Ukrainian does not intend to be vaccinated against COVID-19 - poll

Among the residents of Ukrainian cities with a population of 50,000 at the age of 18-60, more than half were vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the results of a survey by the sociological company Gradus Research, quoted by the Ukraine24 portal.

According to the survey, 12% of respondents were vaccinated with one dose, and 43% with two doses.

At the same time, 24% of respondents have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and do not plan to do so, and the most popular reasons for such views are mistrust of the COVID-19 vaccine (20%), the opinion that the vaccine is not well researched (14%) and the opinion about the dangers of the vaccine (11%).

A total of 5.6% of respondents stated contraindications to vaccination, 4.9% of respondents did not believe in vaccination in general.

Some 41% of respondents plan to be vaccinated against COVID-19 next year, and 24% do not.

The survey was conducted by the research company Gradus Research using a self-filling questionnaire in the Gradus mobile application. The online panel Gradus shows the structure of the population of cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants aged 18-60 years by sex, age, size of the settlement and region. The survey was conducted on November 3, 2021 with a sample size of 1,000 respondents.

