Facts

10:58 17.11.2021

Some 36% of Ukrainians not ready to be vaccinated against COVID-19 – opinion poll

3 min read
Some 36% of Ukrainians not ready to be vaccinated against COVID-19 – opinion poll

Some 36% of Ukrainian citizens are not ready to be vaccinated against COVID-19, those who do not want to be vaccinated are more present among young respondents, according to a study by the Sociological Group Rating conducted on November 10-13.

According to the survey, 46% of respondents noted that they have already been vaccinated (first or second vaccination), 16% indicated that they are ready to be vaccinated, while 36% are not ready.

It is noted that the survey was conducted only among the adult population of Ukraine, while the official statistics of the number of vaccinated are displayed among the entire population. Over the past month, the number of vaccinations has increased (from 36 to 46%). Relatively more reluctance to get vaccinated is seen among young respondents.

At the same time, 55% support compulsory vaccination of representatives of certain spheres (teachers, doctors, government officials), 35% are against it. The ban on visiting public institutions without a COVID certificate or test is supported by almost 40%, against - 53%. Almost 30% support the ban on using public transport, 65% do not.

According to the study, 71% of the respondents consider it a violation of their rights to impose restrictions on unvaccinated people, 26% are of the opposite opinion. There are more of the latter in Kyiv present among the oldest respondents and those who have already been vaccinated.

At the same time, 49% do not support politicians who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, 35% of respondents are indifferent to this, and 14% support such figures.

Also, 61% of respondents believe that Ukraine is capable of developing its own vaccine against coronavirus, 37% do not.

According to the survey data, 40% of respondents believe that no one is to blame for the increase in the incidence of coronavirus. Every fifth (21%) blames people who refused to be vaccinated for the worsening epidemiological situation, 15% blame the Ministry of Health.

At the same time, the president and the Cabinet of Ministers are considered guilty by 7-8%, local authorities - 2%. Those who do not want to be vaccinated are more likely to believe in the spontaneous causes of the increase in the incidence. Those vaccinated and those who intend to do so are more often blamed for the growth of the epidemic on those who do not intend to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The opinion poll was conducted using the CATI method (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews - telephone interviews using a computer) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers among the population of Ukraine over 18 years old in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas.

The sample is representative in terms of age, gender and type of settlement. Sample population is 2,500 respondents. The error of the representativeness of the study with a confidence level of 0.95: no more than 2%.

Tags: #poll #vaccination
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:28 15.11.2021
Almost every fourth Ukrainian does not intend to be vaccinated against COVID-19 - poll

Almost every fourth Ukrainian does not intend to be vaccinated against COVID-19 - poll

12:04 10.11.2021
Ukrainians can be administered vaccine against COVID-19 at almost 1,200 medical facilities

Ukrainians can be administered vaccine against COVID-19 at almost 1,200 medical facilities

16:37 08.11.2021
Georgian authorities offering one-off bonuses to pensioners in exchange for getting vaccinated for COVID-19

Georgian authorities offering one-off bonuses to pensioners in exchange for getting vaccinated for COVID-19

11:53 03.11.2021
About 42% of Ukrainians not vaccinated against COVID-19 ready to do this - UNICEF

About 42% of Ukrainians not vaccinated against COVID-19 ready to do this - UNICEF

10:31 03.11.2021
Opponents of vaccination blocking streets in downtown Kyiv

Opponents of vaccination blocking streets in downtown Kyiv

16:23 30.10.2021
Vaccination certificates not to be checked at polling stations on Oct 31 – CEC

Vaccination certificates not to be checked at polling stations on Oct 31 – CEC

13:37 30.10.2021
Dpty Interior Minister: Use of fake COVID documents in Ukraine generates 'mistrust virus' among European partners

Dpty Interior Minister: Use of fake COVID documents in Ukraine generates 'mistrust virus' among European partners

14:47 28.10.2021
Almost 100% of school, kindergarten teachers vaccinated in Kharkiv – Terekhov

Almost 100% of school, kindergarten teachers vaccinated in Kharkiv – Terekhov

15:53 27.10.2021
We do not have compulsory vaccination, it is illegal - Shmyhal

We do not have compulsory vaccination, it is illegal - Shmyhal

13:22 25.10.2021
Some 85% of Kyivstar subscribers face cybersecurity challenges – poll

Some 85% of Kyivstar subscribers face cybersecurity challenges – poll

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

Germany suspends certification of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline pending creation of German subsidiary for nat'l section

Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

Ukraine registers 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, 838 deaths in past 24 hours

LATEST

Zelensky discusses strategic partnership with Erdogan

Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

Germany suspends certification of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline pending creation of German subsidiary for nat'l section

Ukraine's MFA sends note of protest to Russia due to decree on recognition of ORDLO's commodity certificates

Ukraine registers 16,308 new cases of COVID-19, 838 deaths in past 24 hours

Denisova denied visit to Saakashvili in Georgian prison

UK supports Ukraine unwavering in face of Russian hostility – Johnson

Macron in talk with Putin: France intends to protect Ukraine's territorial integrity – media

Olena Shuliak heads Servant of People party

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD