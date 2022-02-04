Facts

20:44 04.02.2022

At least 70% of adult Ukrainians must be COVID-19 vaccinated by end of 2022 – updated national vaccination plan

1 min read
At least 70% of adult Ukrainians must be COVID-19 vaccinated by end of 2022 – updated national vaccination plan

At least 70% of adult Ukrainians and at least 80% of people over 60 years of age have to be vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) by the end of 2022, according to the updated National COVID-19 Vaccination Plan approved by Cabinet of Ministers resolution No.123 of February 2.

According to the document released on Friday, the regional state administrations and Kyiv City State Administration should ensure that minors aged 12 to 18 years old are vaccinated, as well as ensure the operation of vaccination centers, permanent and temporary vaccination points based on health facilities, including using mobile vaccination sessions in organized groups and at the place of residence or location.

In addition, local authorities should create interdepartmental regional coordination commissions for the implementation of the National Plan, chaired by officials at the level not lower than the deputy head of the Regional State Administration and Kyiv City State Administration, as well as approve regional vaccination plans for the period until December 31, 2022.

Tags: #plan #national #covid_19 #vaccination
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:38 03.02.2022
Yermak infected with COVID-19

Yermak infected with COVID-19

09:23 02.02.2022
Ukraine sees 35,014 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees 35,014 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

10:29 31.01.2022
Daily COVID-19 morbidity declining in Ukraine

Daily COVID-19 morbidity declining in Ukraine

13:30 29.01.2022
Ukraine sees 37,351 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine sees 37,351 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

11:40 28.01.2022
Health Ministry expects third less deaths from COVID-19 at Omicron wave peak compared to Delta peak – minister

Health Ministry expects third less deaths from COVID-19 at Omicron wave peak compared to Delta peak – minister

09:49 28.01.2022
Ukraine sees 34,408 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine sees 34,408 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

10:49 27.01.2022
Ukraine registers 32,393 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 32,393 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

10:32 26.01.2022
Ukraine reports 24,321 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 24,321 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

11:25 25.01.2022
Rivne region to enter 'red' level of epidemic danger over COVID-19 from Jan 27 – State Commission

Rivne region to enter 'red' level of epidemic danger over COVID-19 from Jan 27 – State Commission

09:24 24.01.2022
Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity

Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, German Chancellor to meet on Feb 14 – President's Office

Zelensky, Čaputová agree on talks to boost gas transportation from Slovakia

Ukraine, EU and NATO launch new format for discussing security issues – Chentsov

Yermak infected with COVID-19

No Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas over last three weeks – Reznikov

LATEST

Zelensky thanks Ukrainian futsal team for game: You're our heroes

USA starts transfer to Europe of 82nd Airborne Division units

Zelensky, German Chancellor to meet on Feb 14 – President's Office

Kuleba, Blinken discuss further steps to contain Russia's aggressive intentions

Klitschko on his possible presidential run: This question can be asked in year

Nova Poshta increases number of deliveries by 14% in 2021

GUAM meeting expected in Kyiv in late 2022

Zelensky, Čaputová agree on talks to boost gas transportation from Slovakia

German FM to visit Ukraine, go to contact line

Erdogan says Zelensky agree to meeting with Putin in Turkey – media

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD