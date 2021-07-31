Facts

14:36 31.07.2021

SBU investigators receive data from Chaus indicating his abduction, measures taken to ensure his safety – press center

2 min read
Former judge of Dniprovsky District Court of Kyiv Mykola Chaus himself appealed to the officers of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) with a statement about the abduction and imprisonment, the SBU press center said.

"Yesterday, a person approached the security service hotline, saying that a person who introduced himself as Mykola Chaus arrived at one of the village councils of Vinnytsia region and asked to call the SBU officers. Subsequently, the SBU investigators received information from Mykola Chaus, testifying to his abduction, imprisonment and the use of other illegal actions against him. Due to the relevant statement regarding Mr. Chaus, measures have been taken to ensure his safety," according to the statement on the Telegram channel.

The SBU said the special services did not "abduct" Chaus and acted exclusively within the law and their powers.

"Recall that since May 2021, it is the SBU that has been carrying out a pretrial investigation of criminal proceedings into the abduction of former judge Chaus and his illegal transportation across the state border," the service said.

"In its actions, the State Security Service of Ukraine proceeds from the fact that, according to the Constitution of Ukraine, human lives are of the highest value. And the SBU officers performed their duties within the investigation of the relevant criminal proceedings. Any attempts to present information to the public in a different vein are common manipulations," the SBU said.

According to the SBU, at the moment, Chaus is being provided with medical assistance, which he needs in connection with the lengthy imprisonment. His wife was informed about this.

The SBU officers are taking the necessary measures to establish all the circumstances of the abduction of Chaus, to deprive him of his liberty and to identify the persons who committed it.

#chaus #sbu
