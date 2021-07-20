Danish Ambassador during his visit to JFO area: You protect security of Europe, if you are in danger, then we cannot be safe either

On July 19-20, a delegation of the Kingdom of Denmark, led by Ambassador Ole Egberg Mikkelsen, visited the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), and also met with representatives of Luhansk Regional Military-Civil Administration.

On July 19, the Danish diplomats met with Deputy Commander of the Joint Forces Eduard Moskaliov and visited Zolote entry-exit checkpoint. The delegation also visited the command and observation post of a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which performs tasks as part of the Joint Forces.

"I am very happy to visit the contact line and see everything with my own eyes. This is the front line of peaceful life, the front line of democracy. You protect the security of Europe, so if you are in danger, then we cannot be safe either. I am very glad to meet all of you commanders and soldiers. My sincere gratitude to you for what you are doing," the press center of the JFO headquarters quoted the ambassador as saying.

It is noted that the ambassador was familiarized with the security situation in the area of the operation of the Joint Forces and informed about the violations of the ceasefire regime, which are resorted to by the Russia-occupation forces.

Also on this day, the Danish delegation met with representatives of Luhansk regional military-civil administration.

In addition, the Ambassador met with representatives of the Danish demining group. Together they visited the areas where the area is being cleaned from explosive objects.