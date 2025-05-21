Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:15 21.05.2025

Russians active on Pokrovsk axis, 65 clashes recorded since beginning of day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold their lines and positions. As of 16:00, some 65 clashes occurred along the entire front line, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

The occupiers attacked most actively in the Pokrovske, Novopavlivske and Lyman directions, the message on the Telegram channel notes.

Thus, in the Pokrovske direction, 27 clashes of varying intensity were recorded near the settlements of Yablunivka, Zorya, Shevchenko Pershe, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Dachne, Kotlyne, Novosergivka, Udachne, Troitske and Kotliarivka. Five battles are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the aggressor tried to advance 10 times, one clash is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, nine clashes occurred, three battles are currently ongoing.

On the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked twice, on the Kupyansk direction once, on the Seversk direction twice. On the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the area of Chasiv Yar, and towards Predtechyny.

On the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked eight times, two clashes are ongoing.

On the Huliai Pole direction, the invaders tried to advance to the positions of the Ukrainian units three times, one clash is ongoing. On the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack.

On the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsk directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations.

