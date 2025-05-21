Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:29 21.05.2025

Defense Forces repel 129 enemy attacks since day start

Defense Forces repel 129 enemy attacks since day start

At the beginning of the day, 129 combat clashes occurred, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in operational information as of 22:00 on Tuesday.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been 129 combat clashes, the enemy launched one missile and 57 air strikes, using one missile and 78 cluster bombs, also used 984 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out more than 3,500 shellings of populated areas and positions of our troops," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

