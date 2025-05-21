Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:58 21.05.2025

Six servicemen killed, more than 10 injured during attack on Sumy region



As a result of a UAV strike on Sumy, during training at a military unit’s shooting range, six servicemen were killed and more than 10 were injured, the National Guard of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

"An official investigation is being conducted into the tragedy. The commander of the military unit has been suspended, and the necessary information has been passed on to law enforcement agencies,” the message reads.

As part of the investigation, a legal assessment will be given to the actions of all persons who made the relevant decisions.

“The National Guard of Ukraine will provide all necessary information and assistance," the message reads.

