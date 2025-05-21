Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:29 21.05.2025

USA to conduct analysis of aid provided to Ukraine to identify possible manipulations, misappropriations – Rubio

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The United States will conduct an analysis of all aid provided to Ukraine, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, speaking before parliament on Wednesday, May 21.

He said all of the U.S. aid would be analyzed. They have inspectors general, a special inspector general on this issue, who will look at all of these expenditures, and if they ever identify misappropriation or manipulations, they will definitely deal with it.

He said the main goal remains the cessation of hostilities.

Rubio suggested that the broader point is that the United States provided Ukraine with extraordinary assistance, but this war now has to end. He added that there is no military solution to this war. It only ends with a negotiated settlement, and the sooner it ends, the fewer people will die, the less money will be spent, and the less destruction there will be, Rubio said, noting that is the president's top priority – to end the war once and for all.

Tags: #aid #control #usa

