Shmyhal considers EU approval of SAFE mechanism creation as extremely necessary, urgent decision

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal considers EU approval of SAFE mechanism creation for arms procurement as extremely necessary and urgent decision.

"EU member states have agreed to create SAFE mechanism, which provides up to EUR 150 billion for development of EU defense industry. Ukraine is officially recognized as a partner country, which increases chances of participation in supply chains in joint EU defense procurements," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, this is extremely necessary and urgent decision to strengthen security of EU countries, Ukraine and the entire continent.