19:54 21.05.2025

Rutte on Zelenskyy's invitation to NATO summit: Let us wait for program's announcement

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who was previously the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, which will host the next NATO summit on June 24-25 in The Hague (the Netherlands), asks to wait for the summit program, where it will be announced which of the partners are invited to the meeting.

The current Prime Minister of this country, Dick Schoof, would like to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the summit.

They said this on Wednesday in Brussels at NATO headquarters during a joint press conference, answering journalists' questions about whether Zelenskyy will be invited to the summit.

Rutte said they will publish the exact program of the summit soon.

In turn, Schoof said as far as they are concerned, they would like to welcome President Zelenskyy to The Hague, and the Secretary-General is well aware of that.

Earlier, some media outlets said the United States was insisting on not inviting the Ukrainian president to the summit. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied this information.

