Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:49 21.05.2025

Russia refuses to sign High Seas Treaty due to economic interests in Arctic – Greenpeace

3 min read

Russia refuses to sign the High Seas Treaty due to possible economic interests in the Arctic, in particular, regarding the development of resources in the region, believes director of Greenpeace Ukraine Natalia Gozak.

"From what we know, the Arctic is currently opening up as the ice cover melts, freeing up water areas and making areas of the high seas accessible. The interests of the Arctic countries are now concentrated, and everyone is closely watching what will happen next," she said at a press conference on Wednesday.

At the same time, according to Gozak, the ratification of the Treaty by Ukraine will allow it to participate in decision-making and counteract Russia's expansion in the Arctic. "We are convinced that the High Seas Treaty will help, at least, Ukraine to participate in decision-making. Will it be possible to counteract these interests? We hope to join these processes and decision-making. That is, perhaps, if Ukraine does not join, this will become a big problem with regard to Russia's expansion in the Arctic," she noted.

At the same time, ecologist and Greenpeace Ukraine campaigner Serhiy Khara emphasized the environmental threats associated with Russia's behavior in the high seas.

"If it [Russia] seeks to prevent this Treaty from coming into force, it can continue to use the high seas as a place for ‘do whatever you want, extract whatever you want, dump whatever you want,’ some garbage. And we know, unfortunately, that the World Ocean is already significantly polluted - both with plastic and various floating chemicals. Therefore, if the Treaty comes into force and we, unlike Russia, have a voice there, on that platform, then this is another way to fight against Russian actions - against the environment, against the planet and against humanity," he stressed.

In 1982, the UN signed the Convention on the Law of the Sea. Ukraine has already supported two implementing agreements to it: on the implementation of Part XI of the Convention (1999) and on the implementation of provisions relating to the conservation of straddling fisheries and migratory species (2002).

In 2023, the UN adopted an agreement on marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction (the High Seas Treaty) with the aim of conserving and sustainably using marine biological diversity.

Yulia Ovchynnykova, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Environmental Policy and Environmental Management, stated that Ukraine's signing of the High Seas Treaty would be evidence of its commitment to the course of European integration.

Tags: #high_seas_treaty

MORE ABOUT

14:46 21.05.2025
Signing of High Seas Treaty would affirm Ukraine's commitment to EU integration – MP

Signing of High Seas Treaty would affirm Ukraine's commitment to EU integration – MP

HOT NEWS

Russians active on Pokrovsk axis, 65 clashes recorded since beginning of day – AFU General Staff

Former Yanukovych-era official Portnov shot dead in Madrid

EU already planning 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Pistorius

Defense Forces repel 129 enemy attacks since day start

Six servicemen killed, more than 10 injured during attack on Sumy region

LATEST

Lysak, General Staff, DeepState deny info about occupiers' exit to border of Dnipropetrovsk region

USA to conduct analysis of aid provided to Ukraine to identify possible manipulations, misappropriations – Rubio

Rutte on Zelenskyy's invitation to NATO summit: Let us wait for program's announcement

AFU General Staff: Enemy's statements about alleged end of hostilities in Kursk region 'do not correspond to the real situation'

Ukraine working on reforms necessary for accession to European Union, NATO – Korniyenko

Executions of Ukrainian POWs by Russians become systemic, indicating policy approved by Russia's top leadership – MFA

Stefanishyna, UNFPA discuss support for war victims, reconstruction

Special unit of hackers is responsible for monitoring, disrupting Western military support for Ukraine in Russian intelligence – Dutch Ministry of Defence

Shmyhal considers EU approval of SAFE mechanism creation as extremely necessary, urgent decision

Rutte, Zelenskyy discuss efforts to ensure just, lasting peace

AD
AD