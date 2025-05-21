Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:07 21.05.2025

Lysak, General Staff, DeepState deny info about occupiers' exit to border of Dnipropetrovsk region

Information about the alleged exit of Russian occupiers to the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions is not true, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"Information is spreading online that Russian troops have entered the border of Dnipropetrovsk region. This is fake!... It is not true," Lysak said in Telegram on Wednesday.

He also said this disinformation is being spread by the enemy "to intimidate the residents of our region, sow panic and destabilize the situation." "Do not be fooled by provocations. Trust only official sources," he said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also confirmed that the information spread by the Russians that they allegedly reached the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk region is not true.

Spokesperson for the Khortytsia operational-strategic group Nazar Voloshyn told Interfax-Ukraine: "The information is not true. The occupiers always present what they want as real. Trust only the Defense Forces and verified information."

Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko also said on Telegram that "the Russians did not reach the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region."

According to the Telegram channel of the DeepState, a photo of Russian occupiers in a pickup truck is spreading online, about which the enemy is spreading information that it was supposedly taken on the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk region in Novomykolaivka area.

"The pickup belongs to Ukrainian fighters who simply got tangled up in the jungle at night, and in the morning the Russians ran there and started taking pictures. And this happened in the area of ​​the settlement of Troitske, as the fighters tell us. That's the whole story," the statement reads.

The DeepState project map shows that the occupiers have come closest to the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region from Donetsk region in the area of ​​Velyka Novosilka and west of the town of Selydove. In both areas, the distance from the territory of enemy control to the administrative border exceeds two kilometers everywhere and has not decreased for a long time.

Similar outlines of the occupiers' control zone were also published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the map of operational information on the Russian invasion as of 08:00 on Wednesday: in places of greatest proximity to the administrative borders of Dnipropetrovsk region, the distance is about three kilometers.

