Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:48 21.05.2025

Stefanishyna, UNFPA discuss support for war victims, reconstruction

2 min read
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna discussed with Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Andrew Saberton support for war victims and new initiatives for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"Among the priority issues: further plans of the state in the context of supporting war victims, in particular violence; potential areas for implementing new initiatives in the context of Ukraine's reconstruction, in particular in terms of human potential and a comprehensive approach to overcoming existing challenges in connection with the war," the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration said in a statement.

According to Stefanishyna, the Fund is one of the most reliable partners, especially in the humanitarian and human rights spheres.

"She emphasized the importance of maintaining the assistance of international partners, including in the context of ensuring the stability of the provision of comprehensive services to victims of various types of torture and violence during the war," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

It is noted that, for its part, the Fund emphasized its readiness to continue supporting Ukraine and noted that the country is a priority within the Fund's activities.

"UNFPA representatives also noted that, if necessary, they are open to assisting the country with technical support in the context of Ukraine's EU membership process, with an emphasis on human capital, in particular, supporting women and girls," the report reads.

