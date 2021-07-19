Facts

19:11 19.07.2021

Zelensky proposes to bring issue of European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova to European Council

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he proposed to President of the European Council Charles Michel to bring the issue of the European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova to the Council's consideration.

"I suggested to Charles Michel to bring the issue of the European perspective [for Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova] to the European Council," Zelensky said during a media briefing following the Batumi International Conference.

