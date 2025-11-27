Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:30 27.11.2025

Ukrainian exporters granted additional year to prepare for EUDR regulation requirements

2 min read

Members of the European Parliament voted to postpone the implementation of the requirements of the EUDR regulation for another year: for large operators and traders – until December 30, 2026, and for small and micro enterprises – until June 30, 2027.

"If this decision is finally adopted, Ukrainian exporters will have an additional year to prepare for compliance with the EUDR regulation, meaning they will need to be ready to document that the harvesting of wood exported to the EU did not cause deforestation or soil degradation," commented Viktor Smal, head of the State Forest Resources Agency, on Facebook.

According to him, the agency’s team is already prepared to help exporters quickly assemble the necessary documentation, as they have been working on this for some time with the goal of being ready by December 30, 2025.

Smal reminded that this is not the first postponement of EUDR implementation: the regulation entered into force on June 29, 2023, but after assessing the readiness of member states and businesses, the European Commission on October 2, 2024, proposed delaying the implementation of the new rules by one year.

For the postponement to take practical effect, the decision must be approved by the EU Council, and following its publication in the Official Journal of the EU, it will come into force by the end of 2025.

