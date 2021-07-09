Ukraine needs to formulate what it wants from U.S. Congress – Merezhko

Ukraine should clearly formulate what kind of support it needs to receive from the U.S. Congress, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Oleksandr Merezhko (the Servant of the People faction) has said.

"Recently, I was lucky to talk with U.S. congressmen, especially those who are part of the caucus, that is, the support group for Ukraine. And I was once again convinced that these are really our true friends, they are not indifferent to what is happening in Ukraine, they support us in every possible way and are ready to increase this support. At the same time, a matter that can sometimes be heard from our American friends is that we must clearly formulate what exactly we want from them, what kind of support to get," Merezhko said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, he said that members of the Verkhovna Rada need to establish such relations with U.S. congressmen and senators, so that "you can address them at any time and discuss certain pressing issues that arise."

In addition, Merezhko is convinced that the U.S. bipartisan support for Ukraine will continue.

"Despite the very difficult election process in the United States, we managed to get a guarantee of such support from both the Republican and the Democratic parties. It is valuable that there is a very strong, real consensus on Ukraine between both parties. That is, there are no doubts and no contradictions between them about the need to support Ukraine. We have preserved it and, I am absolutely sure that it will be so in the future," the parliamentarian said.