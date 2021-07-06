United States to transfer some vaccines to Ukraine under COVAX program – embassy

Ukraine will receive a part of the vaccines from the United States through the COVAX program, which will be transferred as part of the U.S. plans to purchase and transport 500 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine press service said.

"About a month ago President [Joe] Biden announced that he will purchase another 500 million additional doses of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to contribute to Covax, which is the facility that is sharing these vaccines around the world, including with Ukraine," the embassy said in the statement.

As noted, the USAID agency located in Ukraine will set up distribution networks and "cold chain" networks that allow the vaccine to be fully ready to go.

"The United States is the largest global contributor to the Covax Facility. We have given over $4 billion to that facility to help distribute vaccines around the world," the embassy's press office said.

At the same time, the U.S. government plans to continue to cooperate with Ukraine and other countries to reduce the level of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the world.