Facts

17:50 02.07.2021

Avakov, French Economy Minister discuss investment projects, renovation of water supply system in Kharkiv

2 min read

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov discussed with Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery of France Bruno Le Maire the ratification by the Ukrainian parliament of four investment projects between the two states, as well as a project to modernize the drinking water supply system in Kharkiv region.

"Had a telephone conversation with the Minister of the Economy and Finance of France, Bruno Le Maire, who thanked the Verkhovna Rada for the unprecedented support of joint projects! We discussed further Ukrainian-French plans, in particular, the renovation of the drinking water supply system in Kharkiv," Avakov wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Regarding investment projects, according to the Communications Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, it is about the renewal of Ukrzaliznytsia's freight electric locomotive fleet, the production and supply of rescue equipment for the needs of the State Emergency Service, as well as two projects to modernize supplies and improve the quality of drinking water in Luhansk region and Kyiv.

The ministers also discussed joint projects and their implementation with the involvement of French companies and with the support of the French government.

Le Maire highly appreciated the effective work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, noting that the achievements are a good result on the eve of the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Ukraine, which is to take place soon. Le Maire invited Avakov to pay a working visit to Paris.

Tags: #finance #avakov #ukraine
