16:49 02.07.2021

Ukraine initiates joint statement in Geneva on behalf of nearly sixty countries on negative impact of disinformation on human rights – MFA

Ukraine, during the 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday, July 2, made a joint statement on the negative impact of disinformation on human rights on behalf of nearly sixty states, including the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, this initiative was a continuation of Ukraine's steps in the context of intensifying international efforts to combat disinformation, in particular on the basis of a human rights approach.

The statement identifies disinformation as a challenge to democracy, a significant threat to human rights and a destructive factor in the international rules-based order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Disinformation can hinder freedom of opinion and expression, incite discrimination against minorities, interfere with the privacy of individuals and negatively impact the ability to share ideas and information," the document says.

The Foreign Ministry informs that Ukraine and other signatory states of the statement called on all interested parties to consolidate efforts to overcome disinformation by strengthening human rights, promoting the principles of equality and non-discrimination.

It is noted that the Ukrainian initiative pays special attention to the efforts of states as the main guarantors of the realization of human rights to strengthen the resilience of societies against disinformation.

"All policies or legislation undertaken to counter disinformation must respect human rights and fundamental freedoms in line with international law. We call on all states to refrain from conducting and sponsoring disinformation campaigns, to condemn such acts, and to address disinformation while fully respecting human rights," the statement says.

Tags: #human_rights #ukraine #mfa
