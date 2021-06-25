Zelensky plans to discuss conclusion of defense contract or memo between Ukraine, U.S. at meeting with Biden

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky plans to discuss the conclusion of a defense contract or memorandum between Ukraine and the United States at a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in July.

"We have several packages we should discuss. As regards a security package, I'll confirm yet again that this isn't only about a NATO Membership Action Plan, but this is also about our bilateral relations and a defense contract or a memorandum between our countries," Zelensky said in an interview with Natalia Moseichuk on the 1+1 television channel on Thursday.

He noted that "he plans to discuss with the U.S. President an increase in military supplies to Ukraine."

Zelensky also said that he intends to discuss with Biden the issues of Nord Stream, Donbas, Crimea, the Black Sea region and the Ukrainian fleet as key security aspects.

In addition, the President of Ukraine plans to discuss economic issues with the President of the United States.

"The support of the International Monetary Fund is very important for us, but again, I want to transfer from politics specifically to the economy, to the reform and that there are some structural beacons, if we have agreed on them, then we are partners with the International Monetary Fund," he said.