Facts

09:47 25.06.2021

Zelensky plans to discuss conclusion of defense contract or memo between Ukraine, U.S. at meeting with Biden

2 min read
Zelensky plans to discuss conclusion of defense contract or memo between Ukraine, U.S. at meeting with Biden

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky plans to discuss the conclusion of a defense contract or memorandum between Ukraine and the United States at a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in July.

"We have several packages we should discuss. As regards a security package, I'll confirm yet again that this isn't only about a NATO Membership Action Plan, but this is also about our bilateral relations and a defense contract or a memorandum between our countries," Zelensky said in an interview with Natalia Moseichuk on the 1+1 television channel on Thursday.

He noted that "he plans to discuss with the U.S. President an increase in military supplies to Ukraine."

Zelensky also said that he intends to discuss with Biden the issues of Nord Stream, Donbas, Crimea, the Black Sea region and the Ukrainian fleet as key security aspects.

In addition, the President of Ukraine plans to discuss economic issues with the President of the United States.

"The support of the International Monetary Fund is very important for us, but again, I want to transfer from politics specifically to the economy, to the reform and that there are some structural beacons, if we have agreed on them, then we are partners with the International Monetary Fund," he said.

Tags: #biden #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:18 25.06.2021
Operation to detain 'Wagner members' not Ukraine's operation – Zelensky

Operation to detain 'Wagner members' not Ukraine's operation – Zelensky

09:28 25.06.2021
Ukraine's accession to NATO matter of security rather than politics – Zelensky

Ukraine's accession to NATO matter of security rather than politics – Zelensky

18:13 24.06.2021
Zelensky extends sanctions against Russian media, their reps

Zelensky extends sanctions against Russian media, their reps

17:40 24.06.2021
Zelensky signs order on sanctions in relation to businessmen Firtash, Fuks

Zelensky signs order on sanctions in relation to businessmen Firtash, Fuks

17:39 24.06.2021
Zelensky signs decree on extended, new sanctions against 55 banks, fiscal companies of Russia, so called ORDLO banks

Zelensky signs decree on extended, new sanctions against 55 banks, fiscal companies of Russia, so called ORDLO banks

18:58 22.06.2021
Zelensky, Merkel talk over phone, exchange invitations

Zelensky, Merkel talk over phone, exchange invitations

12:02 18.06.2021
Zelensky announces launch of project to build hospitals according to European standards

Zelensky announces launch of project to build hospitals according to European standards

11:44 18.06.2021
Zelensky signs decree to increase minimum wage for doctors

Zelensky signs decree to increase minimum wage for doctors

18:55 16.06.2021
Biden-Putin summit meeting concluded after four hours of talks – media

Biden-Putin summit meeting concluded after four hours of talks – media

14:09 15.06.2021
Zelensky urges to develop package of legislative initiatives to overcome oligarchic system

Zelensky urges to develop package of legislative initiatives to overcome oligarchic system

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Razumkov says he does not plan to resign

Zelensky signs order on sanctions in relation to businessmen Firtash, Fuks

Zelensky signs decree on extended, new sanctions against 55 banks, fiscal companies of Russia, so called ORDLO banks

SAPO sends request to Interpol to put ex-head of PrivatBank Dubilet on wanted list

'Indian' strain of COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine – Danilov

LATEST

Razumkov says he does not plan to resign

Vaccination can protect Ukrainians from incidence of COVID-19 - Danilov

SAPO sends request to Interpol to put ex-head of PrivatBank Dubilet on wanted list

'Indian' strain of COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine – Danilov

Kuleba calls ​​resuming EU-Russia summits dangerous deviation from EU sanctions policy: this could dissuade Russia from fulfilling Minsk agreements

PACE appoints Ukrainian MP Honcharenko as human rights rapporteur on migration issues

Deteriorating security situation in Donbas prevents OSCE SMM from effectively fulfilling its mandate - Grau

SBU confirms investigation in Medvedchuk, Kozak case

Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova hope Associated Trio to strengthen cooperation with EU in security, defense – FMs joint statement

Overall progress in implementation of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement is 54% – Ukrainian authorities

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD