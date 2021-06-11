NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg expects upcoming summit to reaffirm support for Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine, Georgia

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expects the Alliance's summit in Brussels on June 14 to reaffirm the organization's "open door" policy, as well as support for the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine and Georgia.

He said this at a virtual press conference in Brussels on Friday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine.

Stoltenberg said that for NATO, Ukraine and Georgia are "two highly valued partners."

"We provide both political support and practical support. I believe it is important that we continue to strengthen the partnership with these two highly valued partners," the NATO Secretary General said.

At the same time, he said it is important to do this also because "these partners have been the subject of Russian aggressive actions – Georgia in 2008, and part of the Georgian territories are still occupied, and the same is with the illegal annexation of Crimea and the continuing destabilization of eastern Ukraine."

Stoltenberg also spoke about a phone talk with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, which took place on Thursday, June 10.

"That was a very good conversation. I reiterated strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty and I expect NATO leaders to reaffirm their decision under NATO's policy on open door, which has been a great success in spreading democracy and freedom across Europe. The summit will demonstrate NATO's support for Ukraine and Georgia and their Euro-Atlantic aspirations," he said.

At the same time, the NATO Secretary General said that at present the focus (of Ukraine and Georgia) should be concentrated on reforms.

"We will continue to help and support them in implementing these reforms," Stoltenberg said.