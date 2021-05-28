Facts

12:56 28.05.2021

U.S., other NATO members should increase security assistance to Ukraine to resolve Donbas conflict – Bolton

U.S., other NATO members should increase security assistance to Ukraine to resolve Donbas conflict – Bolton

The United States and other NATO members should increase security assistance to Ukraine to resolve the conflict in Donbas, said former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton.

Bolton made recommendations for Ukraine in his interview organized by the NGO Public Diplomacy Platform, published in a press release, regarding how to become a NATO member. He said that the United States and other members of the alliance should increase their security assistance to resolve the conflict in Donbas. According to him, the result should be the ability to remove "volunteers" who serve as Russia-occupation troops to block flow of support for the invaders in eastern Ukraine and try to restore the border between Russia and Ukraine to a place that both sides would agree with.

He also stressed that this is a project that should have a high priority.

The diplomat also noted the need for decisive action by the United States and the NATO and EU countries, aimed at blocking the construction and operation of the Russian energy project Nord Stream 2.

Bolton said he fully understands Ukraine's misfortune with the construction of pipelines, but the situation for it will get even worse when Nord Stream 2 is put into operation. According to him, it is unacceptable that Western Europeans still reject Margaret Thatcher's advice in the 1980s: not to be dependent on Russian oil and natural gas.

