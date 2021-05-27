Zelensky, EC President von der Leyen discuss intensification of efforts to supply vaccines to Ukraine against COVID-19, cooperation Crimean Platform format

During a telephone conversation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen discussed intensifying efforts to supply Ukraine with the required amount of vaccines against COVID-19, the situation in Donbas, as well as cooperation in the Crimean Platform format.

The Presidents agreed on the need to intensify efforts to provide Ukraine with the required number of vaccines, discussed the prospects of establishing a vaccine distribution mechanism in the EU and praised the role of the COVAX program, the presidential press service reported.

The leaders also agreed to continue cooperation to ensure mutual recognition of digital certificates to resume non-priority travel for Ukrainian and EU citizens.

The President of Ukraine and the President of the European Commission exchanged views on the situation in eastern Ukraine and reaffirmed their commitment to the full implementation of the Minsk agreements and the Normandy format, as well as the EU's strong support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The European Union remains fully committed to its policy of non-recognition of the illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation. The leaders discussed the launch of the Crimean Platform and agreed to cooperate in this format. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Volodymyr Zelensky's personal initiative to launch this important international format to deoccupy the Crimean peninsula and protect the rights of the people living there," the message reads.

The interlocutors noted the joint commitment to strengthen political association and economic integration between Ukraine and the EU, and welcomed Ukraine's efforts to realize its European aspirations, in particular through continued close cooperation to strengthen the rule of law and implement reforms.

It is noted that the parties noted the progress in the implementation of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, and expressed hope for the launch of consultations on the revision of trade liberalization within the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) and the revision of the Association Agreement.

In addition, progress was noted in the context of meeting the terms of the second tranche of macro-financial assistance.

The interlocutors reaffirmed willingness to complete the technical procedures for the signing of the Common Aviation Area Agreement as soon as possible. They commended the cooperation in the preparation of the Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products (ACAA), praised the recommendations of the preliminary assessment mission and agreed to begin on-site assessment as soon as the epidemic situation allows.

"The parties also discussed Ukraine's interest in being involved in the implementation of the European Green Course and EU assistance in this regard. The Presidents agreed to step up cooperation to support economic recovery and investment," the President's Office said.