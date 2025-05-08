Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:36 08.05.2025

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss further steps for Ukraine's accession into European Union

On Thursday, May 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“President von der Leyen reaffirmed the EU’s unwavering support for Ukraine. We discussed further steps in Ukraine’s EU accession process. I underscored the importance of opening negotiation clusters as soon as possible and removing obstacles on this path,” Zelenskyy said on X following the talk.

The President of the European Commission also welcomed the ratification of the economic partnership agreement between Ukraine and the United States in the Verkhovna Rada.

“We also discussed Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts together with the U.S., the EU, and European partners, on the path to a just and lasting peace. There needs to be an unconditional, true and at least 30-day ceasefire to advance real peace efforts. This is our common position. I am grateful to the EU for its support,” Zelenskyy added.

