Schools should not shift responsibility for distance learning quality to students - Shkarlet

An excessive amount of control and test work is not the best way to assess the knowledge gained by students in the context of distance learning, Minister of Education and Science Serhiy Shkarlet said.

"In this case, a balance must be struck so as not to shift the entire responsibility for the study of a subject to schoolchildren. Also, there are many forms of control of knowledge acquired by students on the basis of interactive approaches," the ministry's press service quotes Shkarlet.

