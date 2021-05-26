Facts

17:19 26.05.2021

Schools should not shift responsibility for distance learning quality to students - Shkarlet

1 min read
 An excessive amount of control and test work is not the best way to assess the knowledge gained by students in the context of distance learning, Minister of Education and Science Serhiy Shkarlet said.

"In this case, a balance must be struck so as not to shift the entire responsibility for the study of a subject to schoolchildren. Also, there are many forms of control of knowledge acquired by students on the basis of interactive approaches," the ministry's press service quotes Shkarlet.

The Minister says that an excessive number of control and test works is not the best way to assess the knowledge acquired by students in the rather stressful conditions of distance learning.

Tags: #schools
Interfax-Ukraine
