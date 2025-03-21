Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

14:03 21.03.2025

Some 834 schools, damaged by Russian attacks, restored and repaired

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/oksenlisovyi

Over the past two years, 834 schools that were damaged as a result of Russian attacks, have been restored and repaired, said Ukrainian Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovy.

"Some 164,000 children returned to in-person learning under the Offline School policy. Some 834 schools, that were damaged by Russian attacks, were restored and repaired. UAH 13.7 billion was allocated for the construction of underground schools," Lisovy wrote on Facebook in a report on the results of two years as minister.

He also said that during this time, more than 500 school buses have been purchased, and in 2025, another UAH 1.6 billion has been allocated for these needs.

"Over the past two years, teachers' salaries have increased by an average of 15%. Some 1.6 million students eat for free at school," he added.

Lisovy also said that during this time, 548 preschool education institutions damaged as a result of Russian aggression were repaired, and 293 shelters in kindergartens were renovated and equipped together with international partners.

"Ukrainian schools received 272,416 digital devices as part of the Device Coalition project. Some 383 digital learning centers were opened in communities most affected by the war," he added.

