11:51 25.05.2021

Kuleba, co-chair of Alliance 90/Greens party discuss opposition to Nord Stream 2 construction

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and co-chair of Alliance 90/the Greens party Robert Habeck, who is visiting Ukraine, discussed the negative impact of the Nord Stream 2 geopolitical project on security and stability in Europe.

"What worries us most is that Nord Stream 2 poses multiple security challenges. There is no doubt that if construction is completed, Russia will use this project as a tool to advance its geopolitical interests, including in the context of the Normandy format efforts and in the Trilateral Contact Group. And it is not only about the threat to the security of Ukraine, but the whole of Europe," the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry quoted Kuleba as saying on Tuesday.

He also said that international partners should step up their efforts to oppose the completion of the construction of Nord Stream 2.

In turn, Habeck expressed solidarity of the Union 90/Greens party with Ukraine on this issue. The German politician said that his political force is aware of the risks of Nord Stream 2 for Germany and Europe as a whole and opposes its implementation.

The interlocutors discussed separately the security situation in the zone of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict.

As indicated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Kuleba sad that the withdrawal by Russia of a certain number of troops from the border with Ukraine partially reduced the level of tension, but did not lead to de-escalation.

"The ongoing shelling of Ukrainian positions from the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions confirms that the threat of further aggressive actions by Russia remains," the minister said.

In this context, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine told Habeck about the efforts being made by the Ukrainian side to promote a political and diplomatic settlement. He stressed the importance of close cooperation between Ukraine, Germany and France in order to force Russia to fulfill its obligations under the Normandy format.

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #kuleba #europe
