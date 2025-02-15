Europe urgently needs its own plan for Ukraine, security – Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the need for European countries to develop a joint action plan for their own security and Ukraine as soon as possible.

"Europe urgently needs its own plan of action concerning Ukraine and our security, or else other global players will decide about our future. Not necessarily in line with our own interest. This plan must be prepared now. There’s no time to lose," Tusk wrote on the social network X on Saturday.

As reported, Tusk met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 13. The interlocutors discussed the need to coordinate the positions of all Europeans to achieve successful results for all of Europe. He later said that Ukraine, Europe and the United States should be fully united and participate in peace talks.