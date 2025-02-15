I believe in Europe, call to act, build Armed Forces of Europe – Zelenskyy

Europe must act for the sake of a common future, but it needs its own army, the Armed Forces of Europe must be created, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the main session of the Munich Security Conference.

"I believe in Europe. And I am sure you believe too. And I urge you to act - for your own sake and for the sake of Europe - people of Europe, your nations, your houses, your children and our shared future. For this, Europe has to become self-sufficient - united by common strength, Ukrainian and European," he said.