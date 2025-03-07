US Treasury Secretary: Europe should provide security guarantees for Ukraine

Europe should provide security guarantees for Ukraine, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is convinced.

Bessent said in an interview with CNBC that Zelenskyy must recognize that Europe will provide security guarantees for Ukraine. However, according to him, the issue of a peace agreement with Russia remains extremely volatile.

In turn, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that London is ready to support Ukraine, but cooperation with the United States is necessary. The United Kingdom will take a step forward on the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine, but for this it is necessary that the United States work together with us, he said.

Sky News notes that discussions on future security commitments are continuing amid active diplomatic consultations between Ukraine's allies.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes the need for a just peace with clear security guarantees, which is achievable together with the leadership of the United States and Europe. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal declares the readiness of the Ukrainian side to sign the announced agreement with the United States and the need for security guarantees from the American side.

European Union leaders declare that member states are ready to contribute to providing security guarantees for Ukraine together with Ukraine and on the basis of their powers and capabilities. This is stated in the text supported by 26 member states and annexed to the conclusions of a special meeting of the European Council, adopted by European Union leaders on Thursday in Brussels. The text was not supported by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.