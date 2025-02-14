If USA, Europe support Ukraine, this to be, first of all, political message to Putin – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The United States and Europe need to support Ukraine, and this will be a political message to Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"I think that the United States should be together with Europe in supporting Ukraine. That is why this is a political message to Putin. Not only in terms of the army, the number of troops ... It is very important to stay together. And security guarantees should be from the United States and Europe together," Zelenskyy said during his participation in the panel "Strategic Investments: The Future of U.S.-Ukrainian Security Cooperation" at the Munich Security Conference.