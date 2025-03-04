Kallas: It is time to be ready to defend Europe

The European Union is ready to use all possible levers to carry out rearmament and ensure readiness for the defense of Europe – from fiscal policy to attracting loans for joint procurement, said European Union High Representative Kaja Kallas.

"It’s time we rearm, reequip and stand ready for Europe’s defence. We will use every lever we have – from adapting fiscal rules for defence spending, to mobilising our EU Budget, to new loans for joint procurement of equipment," she wrote on X on Tuesday.

"We must also step up our support to Ukraine," Kallas said.