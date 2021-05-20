Those who sent Antonenko to jail to be brought to justice - Poroshenko

Fifth president of Ukraine (2014-2019), leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, is convinced that those who made the decision to detain the suspect in the Sheremet case, Andriy Antonenko (stage name Riffmaster), will be held accountable for this, according to European Solidarity website on Wednesday.

"We will prove that it was a crime. And they will definitely be responsible for each of the 500 days when Riffmaster was imprisoned. They will be held accountable for these crimes - both in relation to Andriy and in relation to Yulia Kuzmenko," Poroshenko said during a meeting with Antonenko, who is currently under house arrest.

The politician noted the huge role that Antonenko played in the creation of the Special Operations Forces. "Everyone knows about the huge role that Andriy played in the process of creating the Special Operations Forces. I am proud that my signature is under the decree on the creation of the Special Operations Forces as a separate branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I am proud of our special forces, our soldiers, who already performed the most difficult tasks during the armed aggression," the leader of European Solidarity said.

"Today is a good day when I can shake hands with Andriy at home, but next time let's agree that we do it on the street and when there is an opportunity to take off the bracelet. Ukraine must see that we do not abandon our people. Truth always wins," Poroshenko said.