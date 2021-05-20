Facts

09:36 20.05.2021

Those who sent Antonenko to jail to be brought to justice - Poroshenko

2 min read
Those who sent Antonenko to jail to be brought to justice - Poroshenko

Fifth president of Ukraine (2014-2019), leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, is convinced that those who made the decision to detain the suspect in the Sheremet case, Andriy Antonenko (stage name Riffmaster), will be held accountable for this, according to European Solidarity website on Wednesday.

"We will prove that it was a crime. And they will definitely be responsible for each of the 500 days when Riffmaster was imprisoned. They will be held accountable for these crimes - both in relation to Andriy and in relation to Yulia Kuzmenko," Poroshenko said during a meeting with Antonenko, who is currently under house arrest.

The politician noted the huge role that Antonenko played in the creation of the Special Operations Forces. "Everyone knows about the huge role that Andriy played in the process of creating the Special Operations Forces. I am proud that my signature is under the decree on the creation of the Special Operations Forces as a separate branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I am proud of our special forces, our soldiers, who already performed the most difficult tasks during the armed aggression," the leader of European Solidarity said.

"Today is a good day when I can shake hands with Andriy at home, but next time let's agree that we do it on the street and when there is an opportunity to take off the bracelet. Ukraine must see that we do not abandon our people. Truth always wins," Poroshenko said.

Tags: #european_solidarity_party #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:59 12.05.2021
First lawsuit on behalf of Poroshenko to be filed against Gordon for libel soon – lawyer Novikov

First lawsuit on behalf of Poroshenko to be filed against Gordon for libel soon – lawyer Novikov

10:12 20.04.2021
Some UAH 300 mln to be invested in Cherkasy Zoo over 20 years - Poroshenko

Some UAH 300 mln to be invested in Cherkasy Zoo over 20 years - Poroshenko

15:59 12.04.2021
Ukraine has very favorable moment now to obtain NATO's MAP - Poroshenko

Ukraine has very favorable moment now to obtain NATO's MAP - Poroshenko

18:54 26.03.2021
Poroshenko, Chinese Ambassador discuss supply of COVID-19 vaccines

Poroshenko, Chinese Ambassador discuss supply of COVID-19 vaccines

17:48 17.03.2021
Poroshenko's lawyers warn everyone involved in organizing political persecution of fifth president about liability

Poroshenko's lawyers warn everyone involved in organizing political persecution of fifth president about liability

12:28 15.03.2021
Poroshenko calls for urgent meeting of NSDC on situation with spread of COVID-19

Poroshenko calls for urgent meeting of NSDC on situation with spread of COVID-19

10:27 04.03.2021
Poroshenko demands Zelensky return state guards to Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate ex-head Burba, who testified in 'Wagner members' case

Poroshenko demands Zelensky return state guards to Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate ex-head Burba, who testified in 'Wagner members' case

18:31 02.03.2021
There are no grounds for interrogating Poroshenko - SBI

There are no grounds for interrogating Poroshenko - SBI

12:41 27.02.2021
Poroshenko: Ukraine gets basic intl document referred to as 'Pompeo Declaration' on U.S.' non-recognizing Crimea as Russian

Poroshenko: Ukraine gets basic intl document referred to as 'Pompeo Declaration' on U.S.' non-recognizing Crimea as Russian

15:18 09.02.2021
NABU closes case of alleged embezzlement of $100 bln – Poroshenko's lawyers

NABU closes case of alleged embezzlement of $100 bln – Poroshenko's lawyers

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal suggests appointing Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy; Kubrakov as Infrastructure Minister; Liashko as Minister of Health

Zelensky's press conference to be held at state–run enterprise Antonov

Andriy Aksionov taking oath in Rada accompanied by 'disgrace' cries, opposition blocking rostrum

Ukraine registers over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Prosecutor of Kyiv: Damage of at least of UAH 43 mln in cases of embezzlement of capital's budget established

LATEST

Ukraine registers 5,165 new cases of COVID-19 and 16,748 recoveries in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Latvia donates humanitarian aid to residents of Donbas who suffered from Russian aggression

European security services introduce economic counterintelligence into their functionality, rather than abandon it – SBU officer

Rada profile committee supports Liashko's candidacy for post of Health Minister

Zelensky, Estonian PM sign statement in support of Ukraine's accession to EU

Poland to vaccinate workers from Ukraine at border

Shmyhal suggests appointing Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy; Kubrakov as Infrastructure Minister; Liashko as Minister of Health

UIA once again cancels flights to Tel Aviv for May 19-22

Zelensky's press conference to be held at state–run enterprise Antonov

Andriy Aksionov taking oath in Rada accompanied by 'disgrace' cries, opposition blocking rostrum

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD