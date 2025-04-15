Authorities began to abuse martial law, strengthening authoritarian tendencies - Poroshenko

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/04/15

The leader of the European Solidarity party, MP Petro Poroshenko during his speech from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada warned the authorities against using martial law to strengthen authoritarian tendencies in Ukraine. He once again called for unity around the Armed Forces of Ukraine and to do everything possible to protect Ukrainian cities from Russian missile terror.

"Such tragedies as in Sumy, Kryvy Rih, Poltava, and Zaporizhia are constantly repeated. The enemy wants to strike at the heart of the Ukrainian people, to intimidate. But we have no right to give up. Russian terror is intensifying, children and civilians are dying. And the support for the front that we are currently providing is not enough. We need to support cities, critical infrastructure facilities. We need to strengthen protection in general, and not through Facebook messages, but by doing everything to protect cities," Poroshenko noted.

"Yesterday we handed over a set of countermeasures for the technical intelligence Ai-Petri to the Kryvy Rih community. Now the same action is being prepared for Sumy. We are working to help Sumy region. We are working despite the illegal obstruction that the authorities are making to the work of the Charity Fund, after the introduction of unconstitutional sanctions because this is not harming me or the team. It is harming the soldiers at the front, it is harming our troops. And ultimately it is harming Ukraine," states the leader of European Solidarity.

"Now another extension of martial law is being introduced. This is the 15th time that the parliament is being asked to support it. We know for sure that this needs to be done, but why a month before the end? I want to emphasize that we must admit the obvious, the authorities have begun to abuse martial law, using it not only to defend the country, but to build an authoritarian regime," says Poroshenko.

"Usurpation of power cannot be the goal today. The unlimited power of the Office over you, over parliamentarians is humiliating for all of Ukraine. And we must immediately do everything to unite. Unite not around Zelenskyy or Poroshenko, but unite in order to kill Putin and win. Unite around the Armed Forces," the leader of the European Solidarity party called.

"We demand to put the law on personal income tax to a vote and give money to the army. We demand to stop the Druzhba oil pipeline, because this is $20 million a day for Putin," Poroshenko stressed.