Semenchenko suspected of firing grenade launcher at 112 Ukraine TV channel building in 2019

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) disclosed the commission of a terrorist act, namely the shelling of the 112-channel Information Agency, which took place in July 2019, the former MP of Ukraine and two perpetrators of the shelling of the television channel building were informed of a suspicion of a terrorist act (Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"The pretrial investigation established that the shelling of the television channel building was organized by Semen Semenchenko. All this occurred during the election campaign to the Verkhovna Rada. This act of terrorism was used by representatives of the aggressor state in a hybrid war against our country," the SBU press said.

According to the investigation, in June 2019, the suspects conducted reconnaissance of the area near the building of the television channel to determine the optimal method of committing a terrorist attack, escape routes from the crime scene, the presence of video surveillance cameras, and the like.

It was established that the perpetrators of the terrorist act had to buy a car, plant a large amount of explosives in it, and then park the car at the television channel building and blow it up at a certain time.

However, in order to conceal the perpetrators and the organizer, it was decided to commit a terrorist act by shelling the television channel building from an anti-tank grenade launcher.

The SBU said that during the court-sanctioned searches at the places of residence of the defendants in the case in the Ukrainian capital and Kyiv region, law enforcement officers found and seized vehicles and means of committing illegal actions that the attackers used in the course of the crime.

Now the defendants have been informed about suspicion under Part 2 of Article 258 (act of terrorism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The matter of the choice of a preventive measure is being resolved.