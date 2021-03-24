Ex-PM Azarov suspected of high treason for ratification of draft 'Kharkiv agreements'

Investigators from the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) reported that former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov was suspected of high treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) for ratification of the so-called "Kharkiv agreements", according to the website of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) on Wednesday.

"It has been established that on April 20, 2010, while visiting the Russian Federation, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine agreed on the conditions imposed by the representative of a foreign state, President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, to extend the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the territory of Ukraine for 25 years under the pretext of receiving a discount on gas. From April 21 to April 23, 2010, he ensured the approval of the draft Agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on the stay of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine and the law of Ukraine on its ratification by ministries, other central executive authorities and law enforcement agencies without actual consideration of these documents by authorized bodies," the statement said.

The Prosecutor General's Office does not name the head of government, but at that time, from March 11, 2010 to January 28, 2014, this position was held by Mykola Azarov, who now lives in the Russian Federation.