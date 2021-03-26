Facts

12:52 26.03.2021

Semenchenko: I going to SBU to get suspicion, give explanations

1 min read
Semenchenko: I going to SBU to get suspicion, give explanations

Former MP of Ukraine Semen Semenchenko says he is going to the SBU to get suspicion and give explanations.

"I am not going to wrap myself in a plaid, go abroad or hide from the investigation. Now I am going to the SBU on Askoldiv lane to get suspicion and give explanations," Semenchenko wrote on his Facebook page.

He said: "The information that I was arrested and charged with suspicion does not correspond to reality."

Semenchenko promised to inform additionally about the place and time of the court hearing to choose him a measure of restraint.

He also categorically denied any accusations against him.

"I was surprised to learn that [...] I was declared by the SBU the most terrible terrorist [...] I have always acted in the interests of Ukraine, I reject all SBU charges," Semenchenko said.

As reported, on March 24, the Security Service of Ukraine revealed and suppressed the activities of an illegal military armed formation, the so-called "private military company," whose activities were aimed at preparing for the commission of serious crimes, including against the foundations of national security.

Tags: #semenchenko #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:23 26.03.2021
SBU blocks smuggling scheme of exporting amber: 1,300 kg of stones, 170 kg of jewelry seized

SBU blocks smuggling scheme of exporting amber: 1,300 kg of stones, 170 kg of jewelry seized

17:55 25.03.2021
Semenchenko is organizer of illegal armed groups, Shevchenko provides financing, supplies of ammunition – SBU

Semenchenko is organizer of illegal armed groups, Shevchenko provides financing, supplies of ammunition – SBU

11:15 24.03.2021
SBU exposes espionage activities of Belarusian KGB agent

SBU exposes espionage activities of Belarusian KGB agent

17:35 16.03.2021
SBU conducts searches at NSDC, Rada committees, Cabinet, MFA in case on drafting, ratification of 'Kharkiv agreements'

SBU conducts searches at NSDC, Rada committees, Cabinet, MFA in case on drafting, ratification of 'Kharkiv agreements'

19:06 12.03.2021
SBU initiates investigation on activities of Donetskoblgaz officials that led to heating cut of 58 boiler stations in JFO area

SBU initiates investigation on activities of Donetskoblgaz officials that led to heating cut of 58 boiler stations in JFO area

18:32 12.03.2021
SBU initiates pretrial investigation on fact of high treason during signing, ratification of Kharkiv agreements in 2010

SBU initiates pretrial investigation on fact of high treason during signing, ratification of Kharkiv agreements in 2010

19:15 11.03.2021
Danilov: SBU instructs to clarify circumstances of Rada vote on 'Kharkiv agreements' in 2010 for signs of treason

Danilov: SBU instructs to clarify circumstances of Rada vote on 'Kharkiv agreements' in 2010 for signs of treason

18:10 11.03.2021
SBU exposes large-scale fraud on 'shadow' sale of low-quality oil products at Glusco gas station network

SBU exposes large-scale fraud on 'shadow' sale of low-quality oil products at Glusco gas station network

15:52 09.03.2021
Medvedchuk interrogated by SBU as part of investigation into high treason – source

Medvedchuk interrogated by SBU as part of investigation into high treason – source

14:42 09.03.2021
SBU: Russian security services have units working primarily to undermine situation in Ukraine

SBU: Russian security services have units working primarily to undermine situation in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No Ukrainians among victims of railway disaster in Egypt – Foreign Ministry

Ukraine to continue to take measures to counter Russian aggression, ensure its compensation for all losses – MFA

Four Ukrainian soldiers killed, two wounded amid enemy shelling in Donbas

SBU blocks smuggling scheme of exporting amber: 1,300 kg of stones, 170 kg of jewelry seized

Ukraine to switch to daylight saving time on Sunday

LATEST

Poroshenko, Chinese Ambassador discuss supply of COVID-19 vaccines

No Ukrainians among victims of railway disaster in Egypt – Foreign Ministry

Heads of U.S., EU missions to Ukraine urge to revise bill on resumption of HQCJ work

Ukraine to continue to take measures to counter Russian aggression, ensure its compensation for all losses – MFA

Authorization in Diia application will soon be possible by attaching ID-card to smartphone - Digital Transformation Ministry

Four Ukrainian soldiers killed, two wounded amid enemy shelling in Donbas

NACP: Administrative protocol drawn up against Tupytsky, who canceled special session of Constitutional Court

Court appeals to HCJ, PGO due to interference with jury activities during consideration of 'Sheremet case'

Ambassador Korniychuk is ready to assist in organizing a road show of Ivano-Frankivsk business in Israel

Some 104 countries open to Ukrainians – Foreign Minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD