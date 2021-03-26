Semenchenko: I going to SBU to get suspicion, give explanations

Former MP of Ukraine Semen Semenchenko says he is going to the SBU to get suspicion and give explanations.

"I am not going to wrap myself in a plaid, go abroad or hide from the investigation. Now I am going to the SBU on Askoldiv lane to get suspicion and give explanations," Semenchenko wrote on his Facebook page.

He said: "The information that I was arrested and charged with suspicion does not correspond to reality."

Semenchenko promised to inform additionally about the place and time of the court hearing to choose him a measure of restraint.

He also categorically denied any accusations against him.

"I was surprised to learn that [...] I was declared by the SBU the most terrible terrorist [...] I have always acted in the interests of Ukraine, I reject all SBU charges," Semenchenko said.

As reported, on March 24, the Security Service of Ukraine revealed and suppressed the activities of an illegal military armed formation, the so-called "private military company," whose activities were aimed at preparing for the commission of serious crimes, including against the foundations of national security.