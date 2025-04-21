Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:03 21.04.2025

Four underage persons suspected of assaulting military serviceman in Kyiv

1 min read
Four underage persons suspected of assaulting military serviceman in Kyiv
Photo: https://t.me/gunpKyiv/8801

Three 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old teenager have received suspicion notices for hooliganism in connection with the beating of a serviceman in the capital's Hydropark, according to police in Kyiv.

The Kyiv police report on Monday noted that on April 18, a group of young men provoked a conflict with a serviceman, after which the attackers knocked him to the ground and beat him with their hands and feet.

"Police officers immediately detained two offenders at the scene, law enforcement officers detained two more attackers the next day," the police said.

"The detainees are local residents, three of whom are 17 years old, and one is 15 years old. They have been reported on suspicion under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism committed by a group of persons. The sanction of the article provides for up to four years of imprisonment," the capital police report said.

Tags: #suspect

MORE ABOUT

20:35 05.08.2024
Appeal’s court leaves suspect in Farion’s murder under arrest without right to post bail

Appeal’s court leaves suspect in Farion’s murder under arrest without right to post bail

20:45 24.08.2023
SAPO, NABU suspect First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy, former Deputy Minister of Economy of abuses in purchase of humanitarian aid

SAPO, NABU suspect First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy, former Deputy Minister of Economy of abuses in purchase of humanitarian aid

19:34 31.05.2023
SAPO, NABU expose criminal scheme for sale of fuel at SOE Ukrspyrt at inflated prices, caused over UAH 55 mln in losses

SAPO, NABU expose criminal scheme for sale of fuel at SOE Ukrspyrt at inflated prices, caused over UAH 55 mln in losses

20:20 26.05.2023
Law enforcers report suspicion to judge who knocked down National Guardsman in Kyiv - PGO

Law enforcers report suspicion to judge who knocked down National Guardsman in Kyiv - PGO

21:31 23.01.2023
SAPO will appeal court ruling to refuse to apply measure of restraint to ex-head of Naftogaz

SAPO will appeal court ruling to refuse to apply measure of restraint to ex-head of Naftogaz

17:39 14.05.2021
Semenchenko suspected of firing grenade launcher at 112 Ukraine TV channel building in 2019

Semenchenko suspected of firing grenade launcher at 112 Ukraine TV channel building in 2019

18:16 24.03.2021
Ex-PM Azarov suspected of high treason for ratification of draft 'Kharkiv agreements'

Ex-PM Azarov suspected of high treason for ratification of draft 'Kharkiv agreements'

12:43 29.06.2016
Kyiv police ex-official notified of being suspect in Maidan case

Kyiv police ex-official notified of being suspect in Maidan case

13:10 20.06.2016
Tenth suspect in gas misappropriation case remanded into custody in Ukraine

Tenth suspect in gas misappropriation case remanded into custody in Ukraine

19:01 02.07.2015
Kyiv Appeals Court arrests Buzyna murder suspect Polischuk after his release on bail

Kyiv Appeals Court arrests Buzyna murder suspect Polischuk after his release on bail

HOT NEWS

Reps of Ukraine, USA, UK and France will hold talks in London on Wed – Zelenskyy

Enemy continues to conduct active assault operations in Pokrovsk direction – AFU General Staff

Defense Forces, with their actions, once again thwart enemy's offensive in Sumy direction – Syrsky

On Easter, 32% fewer clashes on front than on Saturday

Defense forces shoot down 42 enemy drones out of 96 at night, another 47 lost in location

LATEST

IT coalition transfers equipment worth almost EUR 2 mln to Ukraine - Ukrainian Defense Ministry

US meeting with Ukraine and European allies in London to be continuation of meeting in Paris – media

Some 70% of EBA members plan to obtain AEO status or certain simplifications

ARMA announces second competition for management of Gulliver shopping mall in Kyiv

Trump: We had very good meetings on Ukraine and Iran

Reps of Ukraine, USA, UK and France will hold talks in London on Wed – Zelenskyy

Suspilne and Polish Radio sign cooperation agreement for five years

BGV Development opens new shopping center in Zhytomyr

Suspilne and Polish Radio sign cooperation agreement for five years

Enemy continues to conduct active assault operations in Pokrovsk direction – AFU General Staff

AD
AD