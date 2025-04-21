Four underage persons suspected of assaulting military serviceman in Kyiv

Photo: https://t.me/gunpKyiv/8801

Three 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old teenager have received suspicion notices for hooliganism in connection with the beating of a serviceman in the capital's Hydropark, according to police in Kyiv.

The Kyiv police report on Monday noted that on April 18, a group of young men provoked a conflict with a serviceman, after which the attackers knocked him to the ground and beat him with their hands and feet.

"Police officers immediately detained two offenders at the scene, law enforcement officers detained two more attackers the next day," the police said.

"The detainees are local residents, three of whom are 17 years old, and one is 15 years old. They have been reported on suspicion under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism committed by a group of persons. The sanction of the article provides for up to four years of imprisonment," the capital police report said.