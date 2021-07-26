Facts

19:16 26.07.2021

Semenchenko reports he placed under arrest again

2 min read
Semenchenko reports he placed under arrest again

Former Ukrainian deputy Semen Semenchenko, suspected of involvement in the creation of an illegal paramilitary group, has been again detained by a court decision, according to his Facebook page update posted on Monday.

"Semen Semenchenko has been again thrown behind bars. Judge of Solomiansky court Vyshniak, under pressure from the leadership of the SBU, made an illegal decision," the message says.

Earlier, the ex-MP had already spent four months in a solitary confinement cell of the SBU, after which on July 14 the court changed his measure of restraint to round-the-clock house arrest. Semenchenko had to arrive at the request of the investigator, not to leave the house without permission, refrain from communicating with witnesses, hand over passports to travel abroad, wear an electronic means of control.

"None of the conditions was violated. But this turned out to be not enough for the court. The absurd continues. The defenders of Ukraine are being imprisoned for the sake of the FSB and on behalf of the KGB of Belarus. The fight continues!" the message reads.

As reported, on March 24, the SBU of Ukraine suppressed the activities of an illegal armed group, the so-called "private military company," whose activities were aimed at preparing for the commission of grave crimes, including against the foundations of national security. According to the SBU investigation in Kyiv and Kyiv region, the organizers of the group's activities were former MP of Ukraine Semenchenko and agent of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Yevhen Shevchenko.

Tags: #semenchenko #arrest
