SAPO, NABU suspect First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy, former Deputy Minister of Economy of abuses in purchase of humanitarian aid

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) exposed the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine and the former Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine of abusing UAH 62.5 million in the purchase of food products to meet the needs of the state during the period of martial law.

According to the Telegram channel of the SAPO, these food products were intended as humanitarian aid for the needs of eight regions of Ukraine, as well as the city of Kyiv.

As established during the pre-trial investigation, in March 2022, the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food implemented a scheme that provided for the purchase of products for the needs of regional military administrations at the expense of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia from a controlled company at prices 2–3 times higher than market prices. The overpricing occurred due to the purchase of products of a foreign manufacturer (Poland) through a controlled intermediary firm. Because of the implementation of this scheme, from March to August 2022, Ukrzaliznytsia suffered damage for UAH 28.8 million.

A similar scheme was used to purchase food products from a foreign manufacturer in Turkey through a controlled laying company. To ensure the purchase of products, the scheme also involved the former Deputy Minister of Economy, who hid information about the availability of more profitable offers from other market participants, including Ukrainian manufacturers, and also persuaded regional administration officials to unlawfully coordinate applications and invoices for the purchase of products from the controlled companies.

Due to the operation of the scheme from March to August 2022, Ukrzaliznytsia suffered another UAH 33.7 million in damage. After receiving payment, the money was withdrawn to a foreign company with signs of fictitiousness for further legalization.

Suspicion was announced to the mentioned officials, their actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official position).

The position of First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food has been held by Taras Vysotsky since May 26, 2021.