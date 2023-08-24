Facts

20:45 24.08.2023

SAPO, NABU suspect First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy, former Deputy Minister of Economy of abuses in purchase of humanitarian aid

2 min read
SAPO, NABU suspect First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy, former Deputy Minister of Economy of abuses in purchase of humanitarian aid

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) exposed the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine and the former Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine of abusing UAH 62.5 million in the purchase of food products to meet the needs of the state during the period of martial law.

According to the Telegram channel of the SAPO, these food products were intended as humanitarian aid for the needs of eight regions of Ukraine, as well as the city of Kyiv.

As established during the pre-trial investigation, in March 2022, the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food implemented a scheme that provided for the purchase of products for the needs of regional military administrations at the expense of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia from a controlled company at prices 2–3 times higher than market prices. The overpricing occurred due to the purchase of products of a foreign manufacturer (Poland) through a controlled intermediary firm. Because of the implementation of this scheme, from March to August 2022, Ukrzaliznytsia suffered damage for UAH 28.8 million.

A similar scheme was used to purchase food products from a foreign manufacturer in Turkey through a controlled laying company. To ensure the purchase of products, the scheme also involved the former Deputy Minister of Economy, who hid information about the availability of more profitable offers from other market participants, including Ukrainian manufacturers, and also persuaded regional administration officials to unlawfully coordinate applications and invoices for the purchase of products from the controlled companies.

Due to the operation of the scheme from March to August 2022, Ukrzaliznytsia suffered another UAH 33.7 million in damage. After receiving payment, the money was withdrawn to a foreign company with signs of fictitiousness for further legalization.

Suspicion was announced to the mentioned officials, their actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official position).

The position of First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food has been held by Taras Vysotsky since May 26, 2021.

Tags: #corruption #suspect #nabu

MORE ABOUT

13:46 16.08.2023
NABU Director: examinations of high-profile proceedings of Great Construction case still ongoing

NABU Director: examinations of high-profile proceedings of Great Construction case still ongoing

16:49 16.06.2023
SBU reports suspicion to ex-Dpty Defense Minister, his subordinate embezzling over UAH 1 bln of budget funds

SBU reports suspicion to ex-Dpty Defense Minister, his subordinate embezzling over UAH 1 bln of budget funds

19:34 31.05.2023
SAPO, NABU expose criminal scheme for sale of fuel at SOE Ukrspyrt at inflated prices, caused over UAH 55 mln in losses

SAPO, NABU expose criminal scheme for sale of fuel at SOE Ukrspyrt at inflated prices, caused over UAH 55 mln in losses

16:25 30.05.2023
Tuesday's NABU searches in Ukrzaliznytsia related to procurement – board's chair

Tuesday's NABU searches in Ukrzaliznytsia related to procurement – board's chair

20:20 26.05.2023
Law enforcers report suspicion to judge who knocked down National Guardsman in Kyiv - PGO

Law enforcers report suspicion to judge who knocked down National Guardsman in Kyiv - PGO

17:34 26.05.2023
NABU searches home of founder of UFuture Khmelnytsky in case on expansion of Novopecherska school

NABU searches home of founder of UFuture Khmelnytsky in case on expansion of Novopecherska school

10:20 23.05.2023
Almost $500,000 more seized in suspicion case of ex-head of Supreme Court – NABU

Almost $500,000 more seized in suspicion case of ex-head of Supreme Court – NABU

13:23 16.05.2023
Supreme Court judges not yet suspected, head of court, another defendant detained – SAPO

Supreme Court judges not yet suspected, head of court, another defendant detained – SAPO

09:21 16.05.2023
SAPO and NABU expose large-scale corruption in Supreme Court

SAPO and NABU expose large-scale corruption in Supreme Court

17:49 22.03.2023
NABU accuses ex-head of SPF Sennychenko of embezzling more than UAH 500 mln of Odesa Port-Side Plant, United Mining Chemical Company

NABU accuses ex-head of SPF Sennychenko of embezzling more than UAH 500 mln of Odesa Port-Side Plant, United Mining Chemical Company

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We should not lose motivation of our defenders during counteroffensive

Main Intelligence Directorate discloses details of special operation in Crimea: All tasks done, Ukrainian defenders leave scene without losses

Biden announces new sanctions against those responsible for forced deportation of Ukrainian children

Portugal to take part in training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We to be tough on those who will try to weaken Ukrainian strength from within

LATEST

Kindergarten, restored with help of Lithuanian partners, opened in Irpin

Rada settles terms of investigation of war crimes

NACP lists Philip Morris and Japan Tobacco as intl war sponsors

Norway to transfer F-16 fighter jets, IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine – PM

Russian aggression began in Crimea, and apparently, should end there - Lithuanian President

Georgia landslide death toll rises to 31

Rada identifies priority areas of state policy in field of de-occupation, reintegration, restoration of Crimea and Sevastopol

Kyiv Square opens in Paris – Klitschko

SBU reports suspicion of high treason to four ex-chiefs of internal troops of Ukraine from Crimea

Zelenskyy: We should not lose motivation of our defenders during counteroffensive

AD
AD
AD
AD