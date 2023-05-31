SAPO, NABU expose criminal scheme for sale of fuel at SOE Ukrspyrt at inflated prices, caused over UAH 55 mln in losses

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) have reported suspicions to seven participants in a criminal scheme for selling coke-chemical boiler fuel at inflated prices, which is used by SOE Ukrspyrt to produce alcohol.

"On May 30, 2023, under the procedural guidance of SAPO prosecutors, NABU detectives reported suspicions to seven participants in a criminal scheme for the sale of coke-chemical boiler fuel at inflated prices at SOE Ukrspyrt, which was used to produce alcohol. The actions of three officials of SOE Ukrspyrt, two entrepreneurs and two accountants of private companies were qualified on the grounds of a crime under part 5 of article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," SAPO said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

As reported, within the pretrial investigation, it was established that SOE Ukrspyrt officials entered into an agreement with representatives of private business entities and purchased fuel at inflated prices for a fee.

According to one of the criminal schemes, entrepreneurs produced fuel on their own, but sold it at prices higher than market prices to a state-owned enterprise as such that was allegedly purchased from manufacturers. According to another scheme, the fuel was purchased directly from a related manufacturer and also sold to SOE Ukrspyrt at inflated prices.

The implementation of this criminal scheme caused damage to the state-owned enterprise in the amount of over UAH 55 million.

The pretrial investigation continues.