Law enforcers report suspicion to judge who knocked down National Guardsman in Kyiv - PGO

Law enforcement officers under the procedural leadership of Kyiv city prosecutor's office reported suspicions to the head of one of the district courts of Kyiv region, who on Friday night committed a fatal accident at a checkpoint in Kyiv.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) press service in the Telegram channel, the judge was informed of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 286-1 (committing a fatal accident while intoxicated) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier, the prosecutor's office sent an appeal to the High Council of Justice with a request to grant consent to the detention of a judge.

As reported, on Friday night at a checkpoint in Kyiv, a traffic accident occurred with the participation of the chairman of one of the district courts of Kyiv region, as a result of an accident, a soldier of the National Guard died. The judge was detained under Art. 208, 482 Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine.

Makariv District Court acknowledged that the incident occurred with the participation of the judge of Makariv District Court Oleksiy Tandyr. "Tonight there was a terrible accident involving the judge of Makariv District Court Oleksiy Tandyr, in which a serviceman died," Makariv District Court said in a Facebook post on Friday.

A pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings has been launched under the article on violation of traffic safety rules or the operation of transport by persons in a state of alcoholic, narcotic or other intoxication, if they caused the death of the victim (part 3 of article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to ten years.

Pretrial investigation is carried out by investigators of the territorial department of the State Bureau of Investigations, located in Kyiv. Procedural management is carried out by Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.