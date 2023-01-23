Facts

21:31 23.01.2023

SAPO will appeal court ruling to refuse to apply measure of restraint to ex-head of Naftogaz

1 min read
The SAPO prosecutor disagrees with the court's decision to refuse to apply a measure of restraint to the former chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, who is suspected of misappropriating more than UAH 229 million by abusing his official position, the press service of the SAPO reports.

"The prosecutor considers the court's decision unreasonable and illegal. Failure to apply a preventive measure may adversely affect further investigation. In addition, there are risks that the suspect may leave the country or interfere with the investigation," the report says.

It notes that in view of the foregoing, the prosecutor, after reading the full text of the court decision, will appeal this decision in the court of appeal.

As reported, on Monday the High Anti-Corruption Court refused the prosecutor to choose a measure of restraint in the form of detention with an alternative of a UAH 365 million bail for former head of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev.

Earlier this week, the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine last week notified ex-head of Naftogaz Andriy Kobolev of suspicion of abusing his official position while misappropriating UAH 229 million.

