Facts

11:23 12.05.2021

Vaccine certificate not to be panacea for border crossing, EU may offer other options

1 min read
The vaccine certificate will not be a panacea for crossing borders, the EU can offer other options, Deputy Minister of Health Yaroslav Kucher said.

"In addition to certificates, I think there will be other possible ways to cross EU borders," he said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Kucher said that there will definitely be vaccine certificates in Ukraine, but this will not happen faster than in the EU, "because we are only connecting to this system."

He said that there is no decision yet whether it will be necessary to do tests for COVID-19 to cross the EU borders in case there is no certificate.

"It is not planned to oblige anyone to make these certificates yet, but it will be definitely more convenient to cross the border with certificates. We already feel that there is such a tendency, and Ukraine, as a part of the civilized world, will join it," he said.

Kucher said that the certificate will preliminarily be issued through the Diia application.

"It is planned that the certificate can be printed and received in paper form, for example, through the administrative services center, but there is no final decision yet," he said.

Tags: #eu #vaccine #certificate
