12:34 08.05.2021

NATO summit to be held without Ukraine, while discussing Ukraine's obtaining NATO MAP - Zhovkva

The NATO Summit, which will take place in Brussels on June 14, will be held without the participation of the Ukrainian side as a partner country, but its agenda includes the issue of Ukraine's possible obtaining the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP), Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva has said.

"The current NATO summit on June 14 will be held without the participation of the alliance's partner countries, which include Ukraine, among others. Only member countries will take part in this summit. The main thing for us is the content of the summit on June 14. Here we can be sure that the topic of Ukraine will definitely be discussed, "Zhovkva said.

He stressed that "the closest partners of NATO, namely the United States, Canada, Germany, France and Poland, assured about the discussion of Ukrainian topics at the NATO summit."

Zhovkva added that the decisions of the summit, including on Ukraine, will be recorded in a general final document.

"Work on such a document continues. We continue negotiations with our partners to ensure that Ukraine's interests are taken into account in the final decision of the alliance," he said.

Zhovkva noted "the alliance decided to hold a meeting of the NATO North Atlantic Council on June 14 at the level of the heads of state and government of the alliance member states."

