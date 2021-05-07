Health Ministry to start checking regions for vaccination campaign next week - Liashko

The Ministry of Health from next week will start to conduct visits to the regions in order to monitor the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

"Starting next week, monitoring visits to the regions of Ukraine will begin, the purpose of which is to analyze the state of the vaccination campaign. Since very often there are messages either about refusal to vaccinate without a declaration, or about vaccination of people who are not provided for by the roadmap. Each specific case of algorithms violation will be considered by the Ministry of Health," he said.

Liashko said that since the beginning of COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, some 822,196 vaccinations were carried out, of which 37,967 were carried out on Thursday.

"A total of 480,564 people were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine, some 67,143 people were vaccinated with the CoronaVac vaccine from Sinovac Biotech, some 48,774 people with the Pfizer vaccine, and 225,289 people with the AstraZeneca SKBio vaccine," he said.

The deputy minister said that vaccination with second doses will begin on May 9 for those who have been vaccinated with Pfizer since April 18; on May 11 for those who have been vaccinated with CoronaVac since April 13; on May 19 for those who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca Covishield since February 24.