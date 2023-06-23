NSDC sets up commission to inspect bridges, overpasses – Zelenskyy

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has set up a commission to check the condition of bridges and overpasses across the country, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Prime Minister [Denys] Shmyhal also reported on the difficult situation with bridges and bridge crossings. The largest cities, including Kyiv. The situation is downright dangerous. The National Security and Defense Council has decided to set up a commission to inspect all bridges and overpasses across the country. Deputy Prime Minister [Oleksandr] Kubrakov is responsible for the inspection," he said in a video address on Friday.