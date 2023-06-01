Facts

17:30 01.06.2023

Govt issues instruction to check bomb shelters all over country, to propose tougher criminal liability in this sphere

1 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine issued an instruction to check the work of all bomb shelters in the country, and will also proposed to toughen criminal liability in this sphere, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Tonight, Russia fired ten ballistic and cruise missiles at Kyiv. During this attack, an unacceptable situation happened when people were unable to get into a bomb shelter. Therefore, first of all, at today's government meeting, we are making a protocol decision to check the work of all bomb shelters in the country and, in particular, in Kyiv. At any time of the day during an air raid, they must be available to all people," he said at a government meeting on Thursday.

The prime minister noted that amendments to the legislation will also be developed to strengthen criminal liability for those who, through their negligence, expose "children and adults to mortal danger."

"The punishment will be severe so that such egregious cases do not happen again," he said.

